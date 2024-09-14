Liverpool-Nottingham Forest sabato 14 settembre 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

(Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Ilnon solo ha vinto tre volte su tre, ma deve ancora subire il primo gol in campionato. Ovviamente è in testa alla classifica di Premier League insieme al Man City. Anche ilperò è partito molto bene, con una vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Southampton e due pareggi, dunque è InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e