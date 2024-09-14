Fonte : ilfoglio di 14 set 2024

I novecento metri cruciali per Taiwan su cui si muovono le relazioni tra Pechino e Washington

I novecento metri cruciali per Taiwan su cui si muovono le relazioni tra Pechino e Washington (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Washington, dalla nostra inviata. Il palazzo che ospita la rappresentanza diplomatica di Taiwan a Washington, su Wisconsin Avenue, è un grigio edificio che visto da fuori sembra un Contenuto a pagamento - Accedi al sito per abbonarti
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfoglio
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Washington Post on Chinese subterfuge in U.S. - Evidence — including a bombshell indictment this week of a senior New York political figure — is mounting that China is not content to run a police state just at home but is extending a long arm of ... miningjournal

  • Intel Solidifies $3.5 Billion Deal to Make Chips for Military - Intel Corp. has officially qualified for as much as $3.5 billion in federal grants to make semiconductors for the Pentagon, according to people familiar with the matter, after the chipmaker reached a ... msn

  • China, US step up top-level military exchanges amid ongoing tension - Analysts say the resumption of military-to-military communication reflects Beijing and washington’s attempt to avoid miscommunication and prevent ongoing tensions from escalating ... voanews

Video di Tendenza
Video novecento metri
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.