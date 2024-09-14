Emery spiega l’ingaggio di Amadou Onana dell’Aston Villa prima dello scontro con l’Everton (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Unai Emery ha ammesso che il divario tra le attuali capacità e il potenziale di Amadou Onana è “più grande” di quanto pensasse inizialmente, ma ha sostenuto che il belga dovrebbe raggiungere un livello “elevato”. Il 23enne ha completato un incasso di 50 milioni di sterline (secondo BBC Sport) dall’Everton questa estate e ha già segnato due gol in tre presenze con la sua nuova squadra, eguagliando il suo miglior risultato stagionale con i Toffees. Onana vanta anche 20 presenze con la nazionale belga e, nonostante la giovane età, ha indossato la fascia da capitano dei Red Devils.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
