Covid Usa, la Florida sconsiglia uso vaccino mRNA negli anziani (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Anche se l'ondata di Covid in Florida continua, l'amministrazione del governatore Ron DeSantis sta ancora una volta sconsigliando i vaccini a base di mRNA: questa volta nei soggetti più vulnerabili si legge su nbcnews. com. In una guida aggiornata per gli operatori sanitari pubblicata giovedì, il Dipartimento della Salute della Florida e il chirurgoLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Inter join Arsenal in withdrawing from Florida Cup amid Covid concerns - The U.S. state is experiencing a massive rise in new cases, causing the two clubs to scrap their pre-season plans at the last minute Inter have joined Arsenal in withdrawing from the florida Cup due ... goal
- Voters voice opinions on Hillsborough County School Board's millage referendum - A referendum on the November ballot will allow voters to decide on a tax increase to help retain teachers and offer competitive pay. abcactionnews
- Texas Is Building the 8th Most Homes in the U.S. - Between rising mortgage rates and the rapid run-up in home values, the residential real estate market has cooled down slightly. But while this leveling-out in demand may have helped to ... kten
Video Covid UsaVideo Covid Usa