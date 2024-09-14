Fonte : periodicodaily di 14 set 2024

Covid Usa la Florida sconsiglia uso vaccino mRNA negli anziani

Covid Usa, la Florida sconsiglia uso vaccino mRNA negli anziani (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Anche se l'ondata di Covid in Florida continua, l'amministrazione del governatore Ron DeSantis sta ancora una volta sconsigliando i vaccini a base di mRNA: questa volta nei soggetti più vulnerabili si legge su nbcnews. com. In una guida aggiornata per gli operatori sanitari pubblicata giovedì, il Dipartimento della Salute della Florida e il chirurgo
