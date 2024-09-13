Fonte : tuttoandroid di 13 set 2024

Le cuffie Google Pixel Buds Pro stanno perdendo una comoda funzionalità

Le cuffie Google Pixel Buds Pro stanno perdendo una comoda funzionalità (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Alcuni utenti Pixel Buds Pro segnalano che non è più possibile far leggere le notifiche a Google Assistant tramite la pressione prolungata. L'articolo Le cuffie Google Pixel Buds Pro stanno perdendo una comoda funzionalità proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
Notizie su altre fonti
  • cuffie Google Due novità di Google Pixel 9 in arrivo sulle precedenti generazioni - Due delle novità introdotte con Google Pixel 9 dovrebbero essere presto implementate per le precedenti generazioni L'articolo Due novità di Google Pixel 9 in arrivo sulle precedenti generazioni proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
  • cuffie Google Ecco uno sguardo più approfondito alla camera vapore di Google Pixel 9 Pro - Ora possiamo osservare più nel dettaglio la camera vapore di Google Pixel 9 Pro grazie a PBKReviews e JerryRigEverything. L'articolo Ecco uno sguardo più approfondito alla camera vapore di Google Pixel 9 Pro proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
  • cuffie Google Google Pixel Watch 3 è disponibile da oggi all’acquisto con credito bonus - Dopo la fase di preordine, Google Pixel Watch 3 è disponibile all'acquisto in Italia: sul Google Store c'è un credito bonus da accaparrarsi. L'articolo Google Pixel Watch 3 è disponibile da oggi all’acquisto con credito bonus proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
  • 5 Google Recorder tips I use to make readable transcripts - The Recorder app is one of the best exclusive on google's pixel phones, if you know how to use it to its fullest. pocket-lint

  • Google rolling out Gemini Live AI assistant access to all Android users for free: How to access - google is rolling out its Gemini Live AI assistant for free to all Android users through the Gemini app. Initially introduced with the pixel 9 series ... timesofindia.indiatimes

  • Google Pixel 9a preview: specs, release date and everything we know - It was touch and go for a while, but a mid-range google pixel 9a now seems set for a 2025 reveal. Here's what to expect ... stuff.tv

Video di Tendenza
Video cuffie Google
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.