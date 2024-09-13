Jewelry layering i gioielli da comprare per replicare il trend più glamour di sempre

Leggi tutta la notizia su dilei

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Addio minimalismo, ora l’abbondanza diventa coolness. Se non hai mai sentito parlare di, sei nel posto giusto. La tecnica del(dal vero to day, ovvero, sovrapporre) consiste nel sovrapporre piùdella stessa tipologia in modo elegante e armonioso, ad esempio indossando più collane, braccialetti, anelli o orecchini nello stesso momento. L’obiettivo è quello di giocare con diverse lunghezze, materiali, stili e texture per dare carattere all’outfit ed esprimere la propria personalità. La sfida è quella di saper mantenere un equilibrio tra semplicità e complessità, evitando di risultare semplicemente too much. Una tecnica può essere quella di scegliere uno stile o un tema (boho, vintage, gold ecc) per armonizzare i vari elementi.