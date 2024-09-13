Il trailer di Assassin’s Creed Shadows anticipa il mondo immersivo del Giappone feudale (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Ubisoft ha rilasciato un nuovo trailer di “Assassin’s Creed Shadows”, il tanto atteso prossimo capitolo della celebre saga. Questo trailer mette in evidenza il meraviglioso e complesso mondo del Giappone feudale del XVI secolo, che fungerà da ambientazione principale del gioco. Gli appassionati della serie possono finalmente avere un assaggio del viaggio che li attende,Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 trailer hit with backlash after showing unfinished animations - The next installment in the Assassin's creed franchise will be released on November 15, and ahead of the launch Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the title on the official PlayStation YouTube ... tweaktown
- ASSASSIN’S CREED SHADOWS REVEALS WORLD TRAILER - Click Here to Watch trailer To find out more about the World trailer and how Assassin’s creed® Shadows is building the next generation of Assassin’s creed, head to ubisoft.com/r/ACSH/tech-article ... impulsegamer
- New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Trailer Shows Off A Bit Of The Games World - While this trailer doesn't show us anything particularly new in gameplay terms, it does set up the world of Assassin's creed Shadows beautifully. theouterhaven
