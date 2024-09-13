I Goonies 2: Sean Astin sostiene il sequel condividendo il poster dei fan (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) I Goonies 2: Sean Astin condivide un poster creato dai fan e lancia un messaggio a Steven Spielberg.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- No, a Goonies sequel isn't in the works, but Sean Astin seems like he wants one - There seems to be slight disagreement among the stars of The goonies over whether we're getting a sequel. Might as just make it happen and clear up any ... msn
- “Goonies ”Star“ ”Martha Plimpton Denies a Sequel Is in the Works: The Reports Are 'Not Real' - Both Martha Plimpton and Corey Feldman have denied a report that Warner Bros. Pictures is developing a sequel to the 1985 cult classic 'The goonies' ... aol
- Martha Plimpton reacts to ‘The Goonies’ sequel rumors - The goonies never say die – unless you ask Martha Plimpton, who played Stephanie “Stef” Steinbrenner in the 1985 cult classic. nypost
