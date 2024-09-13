Francia: WorldSkills Competition, talenti cinesi mostrano abilita’ professionali (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Pechino, 13 set – (Xinhua) – Un contingente di 68 concorrenti cinesi, con un’eta’ media di 22 anni, partecipa alla 47ma edizione della WorldSkills Competition a Lione, in Francia. L’evento di quest’anno, in programma dall’11 fino a domani 14 settembre, riunisce circa 1.400 partecipanti provenienti da quasi 70 Paesi e regioni. Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
