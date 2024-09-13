Corky Laing's Mountain in concerto al CrossRoads Live Club (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Il leggendario batterista Corky Laing, membro storico della celebre Rock band Mountain, arriva in tour in italia a settembre. Farà tappa al CrossRoads Live Club di Roma, per farci rivivere le emozioni dei grandi classici dei Mountain insieme ad alcuni brani del suo ultimo album “Toledo Sessions”Leggi tutta la notizia su romatodayNotizie su altre fonti
