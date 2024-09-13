Constantine 2, aggiornamenti su Data di Uscita e Trama del sequel di Keanu Reeves (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Aggiornamento sul sequel del cult del 2005: una sceneggiatura pronta e nuove promesse per un film vietato ai minori.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Constantine 2: un aggiornamento sul sequel del film con Keanu Reeves - Ora sembra finalmente realtà e ci stiamo avvicinando sempre di più a Constantine 2. Infatti, ad inizio 2023, Constantine 2 si trovava nelle prime fasi di sviluppo, ma a partire da inizio maggio fino a fine settembre, la sceneggiatura rimase completamente ferma. Siamo solo all’inizio, a causa dello sciopero, ma una volta terminato, torneremo definitivamente sul progetto per concluderlo. screenworld
- Constantine 2, ottime notizie per tutti quelli che aspettano il sequel con Keanu Reeves - Dopo le parole pronunciate da Stephen Colbert dallo stesso attore, dal Comic-Con di San Diego è arrivata una rassicurante conferma da parte di Akiva Goldsman, sceneggiatore della pellicola originale del 2005. Proprio come Reeves, Goldsman ha rassicurato tutti i fan che lo sviluppo del sequel sta procedendo bene e che la produzione è attualmente al lavoro sullo script: "Sta andando bene. movieplayer
- SDCC 2024: Il produttore di Constantine rivela importanti aggiornamenti sul sequel (Esclusivo) - E non mi sorprende affatto che Keanu voglia farlo”. Al San Diego Comic Con, ComicBook ha incontrato il produttore di Transformers One Lorenzo di Bonaventura, che tornerà a produrre il suo secondo film su Constantine. Nel corso di un’intervista con Inverse, la Swinton ha dichiarato di non aver saputo nulla di Constantine 2, a parte il fatto che stava per accadere. nerdpool
- Is 'Constantine 2' happening Here's what we know about Keanu Reeves's cult classic - Keanu Reeves's 'constantine 2' is officially in the works with a finished script and it will be an R-rated film ... meaww
- Constantine 2 Update: Keanu Reeves Sequel Gets Promising News - A recent constantine 2 update has come out that points to some promising news for the Keanu Reeves-led sequel to the 2005 cult classic. What is the constantine 2 update Speaking to ComicBook, ... msn
- Constantine 2 Script Is Finished for Keanu Reeves DC Sequel - The script for constantine 2 is finished. While a sequel to 2005's constantine has been discussed for many years, the project officially got off the ground in 2022 when it was reported that Warner ... msn
Video Constantine aggiornamentiVideo Constantine aggiornamenti