Cina: Guangxi, Liuzhou ospita mostra su dipinti di contadini (2) (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Liuzhou, 13 set – (Xinhua) – Dei visitatori ammirano i dipinti creati dagli artisti contadini della contea autonoma Dong di Sanjiang durante una mostra a Liuzhou, nella regione autonoma meridionale cinese del Guangxi Zhuang, ieri 12 settembre 2024. La mostra ha preso il via qui ieri, esponendo i dipinti dei contadini. Nella contea, piu’ di 600 artisti contadini si dedicano al settore della pittura. (Xin) Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
