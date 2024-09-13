Al Jolly il film dedicato agli Oasis (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Lo staff del Jolly si conferma sul pezzo. Mentre i fan di mezza Europa sono andati a caccia dei biglietti - andati subito sold uot - per i concerti della reunion degli Oasis in Inghilterra e Irlanda, il cinema teatro di Olginate ha deciso di proiettare la pellicola dedicata alla band deiLeggi tutta la notizia su leccotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Indian Sports LIVE, September 13: News, updates, scores, schedules and results - With the ISL beginning today, the sporting action in September continues in full speed, which you can check out in our 2024 sporting calendar. Football: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City kicks off the ... espn.co.uk
- Al Jolly arriva il film sugli Oasis: “Hanno cambiato il suono di un’intera generazione” - Appuntamento imperdibile quello di martedì 17 settembre ore 21 al jolly di Olginate che proietterà il film dedicato agli oasis ... lecconotizie
- ARIA Charts: Oasis back in the charts, Sabrina Carpenter wards off Nick Cave - Sabrina Carpenter has fought off Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to remain at #1 on the ARIA Albums chart this week, while oasis-mania and a nicely-timed 30th anniversary release has seen their debut ... mumbrella.au
Video Jolly filmVideo Jolly film