Fonte : leccotoday di 13 set 2024

Al Jolly il film dedicato agli Oasis

Al Jolly il film dedicato agli Oasis (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Lo staff del Jolly si conferma sul pezzo. Mentre i fan di mezza Europa sono andati a caccia dei biglietti - andati subito sold uot - per i concerti della reunion degli Oasis in Inghilterra e Irlanda, il cinema teatro  di Olginate ha deciso di proiettare la pellicola dedicata alla band dei
Leggi tutta la notizia su leccotoday
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Indian Sports LIVE, September 13: News, updates, scores, schedules and results - With the ISL beginning today, the sporting action in September continues in full speed, which you can check out in our 2024 sporting calendar. Football: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City kicks off the ... espn.co.uk

  • Al Jolly arriva il film sugli Oasis: “Hanno cambiato il suono di un’intera generazione” - Appuntamento imperdibile quello di martedì 17 settembre ore 21 al jolly di Olginate che proietterà il film dedicato agli oasis ... lecconotizie

  • ARIA Charts: Oasis back in the charts, Sabrina Carpenter wards off Nick Cave - Sabrina Carpenter has fought off Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to remain at #1 on the ARIA Albums chart this week, while oasis-mania and a nicely-timed 30th anniversary release has seen their debut ... mumbrella.au

Video di Tendenza
Video Jolly film
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.