Sarah Gillis e Jared Isaacman fanno la storia: il tentativo andato a buon fine apre la strada a nuove avventure nello spazio (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Milano, 12 set. (askanews) – L’equipaggio della missione Polaris Dawn è di nuovo isolato dall’esterno e l’abitacolo della navicella spaziale Crew Dragon è stato ripressurizzato dopo la passeggiata spaziale. Samantha Cristoforetti: le più belle foto dallo spazio guarda le foto Space X ha confermato che Sarah Gillis, che insieme a Jared Isaacman ha effettuato la passeggiata all’esterno, è riuscita ad agganciare e chiudere in modo sicuro il portello dopo essere rientrata nella navicella.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
- VIDEO: Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth - After roughly 10 minutes outside, Isaacman was replaced by SpaceX engineer sarah gillis to go through the same motions. gillis bobbed up and down in weightlessness, no higher than her knees out of the ... kare11
- WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Polaris astronauts conduct the first-ever private spacewalk - An internet entrepreneur and a SpaceX engineer are on their way to becoming the first private astronauts to walk in space. wyso
- Polaris Dawn Achieves First Commercial Spacewalk, Marking a New Era in Private Space Exploration - On September 12, 2024, the Polaris Dawn mission made history by successfully completing the first-ever commercial spacewalk. This groundbreaking event represents a significant milestone in the ... msn
Video Sarah GillisVideo Sarah Gillis