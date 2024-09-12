Plug-mi, the urban culture festival (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Torna a settembre il festival dedicato alla GEN Z e alla urban culture con un'edizione formato XXL: tanti nuovi espositori, contenuti, intrattenimento e aree tematiche di arte, musica, sport e fashion e l'esibizione di tre super ospiti: Noyz Narcos, Ernia e Mondo Marcio.The Realness EditionLeggi tutta la notizia su milanotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Plug-mi, the urban culture festival - Torna a settembre il festival dedicato alla GEN Z e alla urban culture con un'edizione formato XXL: tanti nuovi espositori, contenuti, intrattenimento e aree tematiche di arte, musica, sport e fashion ... milanotoday
- Oman’s $2.6B Smart City Unlike Dubai’s Urban Archetype - The new $2.6 billion Smart City in Oman challenges Dubai’s urban model with low-rise buildings and sustainable design. greekreporter
- Riese & Müller’s $6,800 Culture Vario Is a Powerful E-Bike for Citydwellers - The R&M configuration as tested is actually very similar to the made-in Holland Gazelle Eclipse C380 Plus (US$5,999)—which Penta also recently assessed—though the culture (aimed at urban riders) is ... msn
Video Plug theVideo Plug the