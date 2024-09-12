Peek behind the curtain (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) La galleria MA-EC di Milano inaugura la sua stagione espositiva 2024/25 con la mostra personale dell’artista Marco Abrate, intitolata Peek behind THE curtain, a cura di Chiara Canali e in programma dal 18 settembre al 12 ottobre 2024.Classe 1996, conosciuto nell’ambito della Street Art con loLeggi tutta la notizia su milanotodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Here's Your Chance To Peek Behind Private Doors... - As rude though it may be to peer into a neighbour’s windows, it’s frankly impossible not to look sometimes. Open House Festival is an annual event that celebrates this very human impulse, opening the ... msn
- Residents get a peek behind the scenes at FDA open house - Residents got a peek behind the scenes of the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre at the Fairbanks Drama Association open house Tuesday night. newsminer
- Peek inside with Doors Open event this weekend in Barrie - Tour stops include Grey and Simcoe Foresters Regimental Museum, Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus, and J'adore Fine Cheese and Chocolate ... barrietoday
Video Peek behindVideo Peek behind