Fonte : milanotoday di 12 set 2024

Peek behind the curtain

Peek behind the curtain (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) La galleria MA-EC di Milano inaugura la sua stagione espositiva 2024/25 con la mostra personale dell’artista Marco Abrate, intitolata Peek behind THE curtain, a cura di Chiara Canali e in programma dal 18 settembre al 12 ottobre 2024.Classe 1996, conosciuto nell’ambito della Street Art con lo
Leggi tutta la notizia su milanotoday
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Here's Your Chance To Peek Behind Private Doors... - As rude though it may be to peer into a neighbour’s windows, it’s frankly impossible not to look sometimes. Open House Festival is an annual event that celebrates this very human impulse, opening the ... msn

  • Residents get a peek behind the scenes at FDA open house - Residents got a peek behind the scenes of the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre at the Fairbanks Drama Association open house Tuesday night. newsminer

  • Peek inside with Doors Open event this weekend in Barrie - Tour stops include Grey and Simcoe Foresters Regimental Museum, Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus, and J'adore Fine Cheese and Chocolate ... barrietoday

Video di Tendenza
Video Peek behind
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.