Peacemaker 2: Davin Denman si fa applicare pesanti protesi in un nuovo video – possibili SPOILER

Abbiamo scoperto che David Denman (The Office, Rebel Ridge) si è unito al cast della seconda stagione di Peacemaker all'inizio di quest'anno, e l'attore ha ora rivelato un dettaglio piuttosto importante sul personaggio che interpreterà. Denman ha condiviso un video su Instagram che lo ritrae sulla sedia del trucco di Peacemaker mentre si fa applicare delle pesanti protesi, con la didascalia "Solo un altro giorno in ufficio".
