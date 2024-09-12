Novità e modifiche per Gemini sia sul web che su mobile (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Google apporta alcuni cambiamenti estetici alla homepage di Gemini, introducendo le Gemme anche nell'app mobile per gli utenti Advanced L'articolo Novità e modifiche per Gemini sia sul web che su mobile proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Google Announces Five New Features Now Available For Android - One thing that I absolutely adore about Android, especially when compared to certain other major mobile operating systems (cough-iOS ... support “reading” images with the power of Google gemini. msn
- Gemini gets a redesigned homepage, Gems become available on mobile - Now, Gems are becoming available for the gemini app on Android and iOS, with the "Recent" section now renamed to "Chat & Gems". If you don't see this update just yet, you can force-stop the gemini app ... phonearena
- Google’s new Gemini feature lets you create your own AI chatbot — here’s how it works - Google's gemini AI continues to evolve, and its latest feature — Gems — is a game-changer for personalized AI assistance. These custom chatbots, or Gems, are like specialized versions of gemini, each ... tomsguide
Video Novità modificheVideo Novità modifiche