MTV Video Music Awards 2024, i look delle popstar hanno dato vita a un carosello di omaggi di stile (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Storicamente quello degli MTV Video Music Awards è tra i red carpet più ricco di soddisfazioni in termini modaioli. Nel senso che gli artisti si sbizzarriscono regalando perle di stile memorabili. Quest'anno non è da meno: tra look ai minimi termini, colori audaci ed ensemble futuristici, tantissimi gli omaggi a look e celeb del passato
- Il look gotico di Victoria De Angelis agli MTV Video Music Awards: l’abito trasparente è con le spine - Victoria De Angelis ha preso parte agli MTV Video Music Awards 2024: la bassista ha calcato il black carpet con un look d'ispirazione gotica con effetto see through.Continua a leggere . fanpage
- MTV Video Music Awards 2024: i beauty look più belli - Da Katy Perry in versione sirena al nuovo colore di capelli di Camila Cabello passando per le cherry cola lips di Sabrina Carpenter. Tutta la bellezza delle star all'evento newyorkese. vanityfair
- I vincitori degli MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift raggiunge Beyoncé, è la più premiata in assoluto - La lista completa dei vincitori. Taylor Swift è la star assoluta degli MTV Video Music Awards (Vma) 2024 ed è diventata l'artista più premiata in assoluto nei 40 anni di storia della manifestazione che premia i migliori videoclip musicali e canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi. Con un totale di 30 premi Moonmen ha raggiunto anche Beyoncé. Continua a leggere . fanpage
- Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from bridge where he was filming music video - Jon Bon Jovi was shooting a music video for his eponymous band's song "The People's House" when he stepped in to help a stranger. aol
- MTV VMAs 2024 most wild moments - from Katy Perry's period confession to Taylor Swift shock - The 2024 MTV video music Awards (VMAs) was a night to remember, with highlights including a steamy on-stage kiss between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and a surprising loss for Taylor Swift. Each year, ... msn
- Chappell Roan dedicates her VMA to ‘queer and trans people that fuel pop’ - Roan’s 2023 debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess had a slow rise to number one in the UK chart, becoming a chart-topper this year. thenorthernecho.co.uk
