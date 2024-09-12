Liverpool – Nottingham Forest – pronostico, formazioni e notizie sulle squadre (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Due record di imbattibilità in Premier League saranno in gioco ad Anfield sabato 14 settembre pomeriggio, quando il Liverpool accoglierà il Nottingham Forest nella sua casa nel Merseyside. Gli uomini di Arne Slot hanno superato gli acerrimi nemici del Manchester United per 3-0 prima della pausa internazionale, mentre i Tricky Trees si sono accontentati di un punto nel pareggio per 1-1 contro il Wolverhampton Wanderers.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Liverpool XI vs Nottingham Forest: Chiesa debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest - Chiesa debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest - Federico Chiesa could make his Reds bow at Anfield this Saturday ... msn
- Newcastle eye January move for England sensation Man Utd lost, as Liverpool, Tottenham transfer battle erupts - Newcastle are reportedly considering a January move for former Manchester United star Angel Gomes but face competition from other Premier League teams. teamtalk
- Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - did you know - liverpool have won all three of their Premier League games under new manager Arne Slot without conceding a goal. No manager in the competition's history has kept a clean sheet in each of their first ... msn
Video Liverpool NottinghamVideo Liverpool Nottingham