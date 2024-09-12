Le tre beauty queen assolute di una serata affollatissima di star internazionali (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Alla premiazione degli MTV Video Music Awards 2024 vincono gli hairstyle delle cantanti più amate del pianeta. La leonessa ginger Taylor Swift, la sirena del nord Katy Perry e la neo mamma Suki Waterhouse, con una chioma stile Studio 54.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
- Space NK’s beauty advent calendar with 34 luxury products is out now - Inside are 23 full-sized and 11 deluxe travel product, here's why this beauty advent calendar is worth the money, ... uk.style.yahoo
- Kathy Bates says she's 'lost 100 pounds' after it became 'hard for me to walk' - Kathy Bates revealed she has lost 100 pounds in the "last six or seven years." The "Matlock" star said she had trouble walking when she reached her heaviest weight in 2011. aol
- Nigeria floods kill 30, displace 400,000 - Severe flooding in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri has claimed at least 30 lives and forced 400,000 people from their homes, officials said Wednesday. standardmedia.co.ke
Video tre beautyVideo tre beauty