Jack Nunn al Cagliari dall’undicesima divisione inglese: “Mi pagano, non mi sembra ancora reale” (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) La favola del 18enne Jack Nunn, dall'undicesima divisione inglese al Cagliari: "È un sogno che si avvera. Chiamarlo lavoro non mi sembra ancora reale". Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Jack Nunn al Cagliari dall’undicesima divisione inglese: “Mi pagano, non mi sembra ancora reale” - La favola del 18enne jack nunn, dall’undicesima divisione inglese al Cagliari: “È un sogno che si avvera. Chiamarlo lavoro… non mi sembra ancora reale”. fanpage
- From Mangotsfield to the Mediterranean: Teenager signs for Serie A football team Cagliari - Last season jack nunn was plying his trade for Mangotsfield United FC now he is training with some of the best players on the continent, joining Serie A side Cagliari. itv
- 10 things we learned in local SA footy finals this weekend - Another thrilling weekend of local SA footy finals is done and dusted, as some teams celebrated flags and others booked spots for next week’s preliminary and grand finals. adelaidenow.au
Video Jack NunnVideo Jack Nunn