Effetto Taylor Swift dopo post su Harris, picco click a sito registrazione elettori (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Il post con cui Taylor Swift, pochi minuti prima della fine del dibattito fra Kamala Harris e Donald Trump ha annunciato ai suoi 283 milioni di follower su Instagram, il suo sostegno per la candidata dem in vista del voto del prossimo 5 novembre, conteneva un link al sito del governo per laLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- MTV Video Music Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori. Il trionfo di Taylor Swift regina incontrastata - Una serata all’insegna della grande musica che ha visto trionfare Taylor Swift. com/0mjyT8gihO — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 12, 2024 MTV Video Music Awards 2024, i vincitori Ecco l’elenco di tutti i vincitori e degli artisti in nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2024 suddivisi per categoria:. Video of the Year Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) Billie Eilish – Lunch Doja Cat – Pain the Town Red Eminem – Houdini SZA – Snooze Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Artist of the Year Ariana Grande Bad Bunny Eminem Sabrina Carpenter SZA Taylor Swift Song of the Year Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Teddy Swims – Lose Control Best New Artist Benson Boone Chappell Roan Gracie Abrams Shaboozey Teddy Swims Tyla MTV Push Performance of the Year August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes September 2023: Glorilla – Lick or Sum October 2023: Benson Boone – In the Stars November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova April 2024: Flyana Boss – Yeaaa May 2024: Laufey – Goddess June 2024: Le Sserafim – Easy July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun Best Collaboration Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll – Wild Ones Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Best Pop Camila Cabello Dua Lipa Olivia Rodrigo Sabrina Carpenter Tate McRae Taylor Swift Best Hip-Hop Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy Eminem – Houdini Glorilla – Yeah Glo! Gunna – Fukumean Megan Thee Stallion – Boa Travis Scott Featuring Playboi Carti – Fe!n Best R&B Alicia Keys – Lifeline Muni Long – Made for Me SZA – Snooze Tyla – Water Usha, Summer Walker & 21 Savage – Good Good Victoria Monét – On My Mama Best Alternative Benson Boone – Beautiful Things Bleachers – Tiny Moves Hozier – Too Sweet Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed Linkin Park – Friendly Fire Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live) Best Rock Bon Jovi – Legendary Coldplay – Feelslikeimfallinginlove Green Day – Dilemma Kings of Leon – Mustang Lenny Kravitz – Human U2 – Atomic City Best Latin Anitta – Mil Veces Bad Bunny – Monaco Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón Myke Towers – Lala Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería Best Afrobeats Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song Burna Boy – City Boys Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational Tems – Love Me JeJe Tyla – Water Usher & Pheelz – Ruin Best K-Pop Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven Lisa – Rockstar NCT Dream – Smoothie NewJeans – Super Shy Stray Kids – Lalalala Tomorrow X Together – Deja Vu Video for Good Alexander Stewart – If You Only Knew Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”) Coldplay – Felslikeimfallinginlove Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me Raye – Genesis Tyler Childers – In Your Love Best Direction Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) Bleachers – Tiny Moves Eminem – Houdini Megan Thee Stallion – Boa Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Best Cinematography Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) Charli XCX – Von Dutch Dua Lipa – Illusion Olivia Rodrigo – Obsessed Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Best Editing Anitta – Mil Veces Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) Eminem – Houdini Lisa – Rockstar Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Best Choreography Bleachers – Tiny Moves Dua Lipa – Houdini Lisa – Rockstar Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky Tate McRae – Greedy Troye Sivan – Rush Best Visual Effects Ariana Grande – The Boy Is Mine Eminem – Houdini Justin Timberlake – Selfish Megan Thee Stallion – Boa Olivia Rodrigo – Get Him Back! Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Best Art Direction Charli XCX – 360 Lisa – Rockstar Megan Thee Stallion – Boa Olivia Rodrigo – Bad Idea Right? Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Best Trending Video Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em Camila Cabello Featuring Playboi Carti – I Luv It Chappell Roan – Hot to Go! Charli XCX – Apple Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Yuki Chiba – Mamushi Tinashe – Nasty Best Group Coldplay Imagine Dragons NCT Dream NewJeans *NSync Seventeen Tomorrow X Together Twenty One Pilots Song of the Summer Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) Benson Boone – Beautiful Things Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe! Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish Eminem – Houdini Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be Hozier – Too Sweet Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) SZA – Saturn Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby VMAs Most Iconic Performance Beyoncé – Love on Top Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna & Missy Elliot – Like a Virgin / Hollywood Eminem – The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am Katy Perry – Roar Lady Gaga – Paparazzi Madonna – Like a Virgin Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me . superguidatv
- Taylor Swift è diventata l’artista più premiata nella storia degli Mtv Awards, dopo il suo appoggio a Kamala Harris 400mila persone si registrano per votare - L’artista ha vinto sette premi, inclusi i primi due: Artista e Video dell’anno. Lo rivelano i dati della General Services Administration federale. La Swift nel suo discorso di ringraziamento ha incoraggiato i suoi fan a votare alle elezioni presidenziali degli Stati Uniti. Insomma Donald Trump aveva tuonato: “Sembra sempre sostenere un democratico e probabilmente ne pagherà il prezzo sul mercato”. ilfattoquotidiano
- Taylor Swift artista più premiata agli Mtv Awards - (Adnkronos) – Taylor Swift è diventata l'artista più premiata nella storia degli Mtv Awards, la manifestazione che premia i migliori videoclip musicali e canzoni degli ultimi dodici mesi. Medvedev: “Guerra nucleare mai così vicina” Stupro su campionessa scherma a Chianciano, pm: “Indagini partite subito” Primarie Usa 2024, Corte Suprema: “Trump resta in scheda elettorale Colorado” MotoGp, Bagnaia rinnova con Ducati fino al 2026 Caso Alessia Pifferi, ‘rete criminale’ si allarga: sospetti su altre due psicologhe Tomasi: “Tunnel utile a ricostruire rapporto con territorio” . webmagazine24
- Dal palco degli Mtv Music Awards, Taylor Swift insiste: "Se avete più di 18 anni, registratevi per votare" - taylor swift, dopo l’endorsement a Kamala Harris in seguito al primo e forse unico duello tra Donald Trump e Kamala Harris, torna a parlare delle elezioni americane. E lo fa dal palco degli Mtv Video ... tg.la7
- MTV Video Music Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori. Il trionfo di Taylor Swift regina incontrastata - taylor swift è stata la vincitrice indiscussa dei MTV Video Music Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori, premiati e nominati del premio musicale americano! superguidatv
- VMA, le pagelle dei look delle star: Taylor Swift audace, il baffetto di Damiano David, Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom raggianti - taylor swift has arrived at the #VMAs. https://t.co/ghv3K995wo pic.twitter.com/Zm5nMAamVs — Variety (@Variety) September 11, 2024 taylor swift fa la storia, ma non ... leggo
Video Effetto TaylorVideo Effetto Taylor