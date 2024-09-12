Concerto Sunshine Festival Chorus (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Il Sunshine Festival Chorus è un gruppo corale a Cappella, di cantori canadesi e americani. E' un vivace gruppo di trenta adulti che propongono autori europei (Da Palestrina) e statunitensi (Lutkin, Jackson Miller e Rodgers). Soprattutto eseguiranno una bella selezione di Spirituals tradizionaliLeggi tutta la notizia su firenzetodayNotizie su altre fonti
