Calcio | Manchester City presenta nuova divisa omaggio agli Oasis

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditalia

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Il Kit "Definitely" è stato realizzato assieme a Noel Gallagher ROMA - In occasione del 30° anniversario dell'iconico album degli"Definitely Maybe", ilhato la"Definitely" per la stagione 2024/25, co-progettata assieme a Noel Gallagher, da semp