Calcio: Manchester City presenta nuova divisa, omaggio agli Oasis (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Il Kit "Definitely City" è stato realizzato assieme a Noel Gallagher ROMA - In occasione del 30° anniversario dell'iconico album degli Oasis "Definitely Maybe", il Manchester City ha presentato la nuova divisa "Definitely City" per la stagione 2024/25, co-progettata assieme a Noel Gallagher, da semp Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditaliaNotizie su altre fonti
