Are All Things Ephemeral? arte coreana cinese e americana alla galleria Monti 8

Leggi tutta la notizia su latinatoday

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) L’orientale incontra quella occidentale in un curioso mix che si potrà ammirare8 nella mostra "Are All".In esposizione le opere di quattro artisti, due coreani del sud Kiwha Lee, che attualmente vive a New York, Sunyoung Hwang che vive e lavora a