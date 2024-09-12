[Aggiornato – Anche per i nuovi iPhone 16] iOS 18.1 beta 3 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Apple rilascia iOS 18.1 beta 3 agli sviluppatori. Apple rilascia la terza beta di iOS 18.1 agli sviluppatori. Ricordo a tutti che iOS 18.1 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi: iPhone: iPhome 16 Pro Max iPhone 16 Po iPhone 16/iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Pro Max; iPhone 15 Pro; iPhone 15; iPhone 14 Pro Max; L'articolo Aggiornato – Anche per i nuovi iPhone 16 iOS 18.1 beta 3 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori proviene da TUTTO HACKINTOSH CYDIA & JAILBREAK Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttohackintoshcydiajailbreakNotizie su altre fonti
- iOS 18.1 Beta Unveiled for iPhone 16 Series; Full Rollout Set for October - Apple Inc. hosted its latest innovations during the highly anticipated Glowtime event, introducing the new iphone 16 series. This..|News Track ... english.newstracklive
- I'm a 'Pro Max' stan, but for the first time, I want the cheapest iPhone 16 instead - As for the iphone 15 Pro Max, I love that I can experiment with Apple Intelligence, which is currently in a super early beta version of iOS 18, while the iphone 15 and iphone 15 Plus models lack Apple ... msn
- Do iPhone 16 models really support 45W wired charging - Apple 's latest iphone 16 series has been certified by the China Quality Certification Centre, a regulatory body in China. The certification reveals that all models of the new range support up to 45W ... newsbytesapp
