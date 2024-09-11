“Women 4 Blue”: all’Almagià si parla del contributo femminile nella promozione dell'economia blu (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) “Women 4 Blue: Empowering Women in the Blue Economy” è il titolo della mattinata di incontro e confronto su economia blu, opportunità e sfide per Ravenna e l'Europa rivolta alle giovani generazioni e a tutta la cittadinanza interessata che si terrà il 26 settembre alle Artificerie Almagià diLeggi tutta la notizia su ravennatodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Milwaukee Chicks, city's first women's pro baseball team, won it all in their only season - Milwaukee spent one year in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the league depicted in "A League of Their Own." But it made it count. jsonline
- Top glasses for Daily Use - This article highlights some of the best products currently available in the market, perfect for those looking to improve their daily routines. With so many brands out there, it can be tough to choose ... zeenews.india
- 'Full Monty' events hoping to raise money for four 'fantastic' charities - Team blue Steel’s cabaret act events – at Southey Social Club ... The events will also feature singing and drag act performers. “Men and women are welcome so get your mates from work along and let ... rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk
Video Women BlueVideo Women Blue