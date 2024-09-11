One more time… Part-2 Deluxe l’album con otto singoli inediti

Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Dopo l’uscita del singolo attualmente in radio “All in my head”, venerdì 6 settembre, è uscito in digitale“Onetime-2 ()” (Columbia Records/Sony Music). “Onetime-2 ()” contiene tutte le canzoni deldel 2023 “Onetime” più altri 8 brani. Questo inverno uscirà anche in versione fisica nei formati 2LP “OnetimePT 2 ()” Limited Edition, un doppio LP in vinile azzurro scuro melange con custodia in gatefold e inserti stampati, e CD.