**Iraq: attaccata sede diplomatica Usa a Baghdad, nessuna vittima** (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Washington, 11 set. (Adnkronos) – Il complesso dei servizi diplomatici degli Stati Uniti a Baghdad è stato attaccato nella tarda serata di ieri e non sono state segnalate vittime. Lo ha reso noto oggi il portavoce dell'ambasciata in una dichiarazione, aggiungendo che è in corso la valutazione dei danni e la loro causa. Notizie su altre fonti
- Iranian President visits Iraq on inaugural foreign trip - baghdad: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in baghdad on Wednesday for his first official foreign visit since taking office in July. punjabnewsexpress
- Iran's President meets Iraq PM amid Middle East tensions - A rare partner of both the US and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 US troops and has Iran-backed armed factions linked to its security forces ... msn
- US diplomatic facility attacked in Baghdad, no casualties - A United States diplomatic facility in baghdad came under attack late on Tuesday but there are no reports of casualties and a damage assessment is underway.. khaleejtimes
