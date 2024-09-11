Gli Oasis potrebbero tornare a Knebworth lì dove si consacrò il loro mito

Leggi tutta la notizia su open.online

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Nell’agosto del 1996 gliscrissero un pezzettino di storia della musica. Lo fecero con quello che è stato per sette anni il più grande concerto della storia inglese: il live di, un piccolo villaggio nell’Hertfordshire settentrionale. Si calcolò che all’epoca 2,5 milioni di persone da tutto il mondo provarono ad acquistare il biglietto (costo: 22 sterline), quasi il 5% di tutta la popolazione inglese ci provò, mettendosi in fila giorni prima, infiammando le linee telefoniche. Solo in 250mila ce la fecero e finì tutto in sold-out in sole 24 ore, senza l’ausilio delle piattaforme di ticketing. Un’impresa.