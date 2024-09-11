Gli Oasis potrebbero tornare a Knebworth, lì dove si consacrò il loro mito (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Nell’agosto del 1996 gli Oasis scrissero un pezzettino di storia della musica. Lo fecero con quello che è stato per sette anni il più grande concerto della storia inglese: il live di Knebworth, un piccolo villaggio nell’Hertfordshire settentrionale. Si calcolò che all’epoca 2,5 milioni di persone da tutto il mondo provarono ad acquistare il biglietto (costo: 22 sterline), quasi il 5% di tutta la popolazione inglese ci provò, mettendosi in fila giorni prima, infiammando le linee telefoniche. Solo in 250mila ce la fecero e finì tutto in sold-out in sole 24 ore, senza l’ausilio delle piattaforme di ticketing. Un’impresa.Leggi tutta la notizia su open.onlineNotizie su altre fonti
- Oasis shut down reports of return to iconic Knebworth Park - Shortly after they revealed their highly anticipated reunion, speculation began to mount whether or not the “Wonderwall” hitmakers would return to knebworth Park in 2026 to mark the 30th anniversary ... yahoo
- 'No plans' for more Oasis UK tour dates - including return to iconic Knebworth Park - Two more Wembley dates were added to the reunion tour after technical issues meant some fans were unable to get their hands on tickets. news.sky
- Oasis shut down rumours they are set to recreate iconic Knebworth gig after fans were left furious amid ticketing chaos - The shows at the iconic venue in North Hertfordshire would have taken place 30 years after the rock band played two sold-out shows in 1996. dailymail.co.uk
Video Gli OasisVideo Gli Oasis