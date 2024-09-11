EA Sports FC 25 | Svelate le valutazione dei top 25 della Premier League

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) EAha rivelato le valutazioni dei giocatori e delle giocatrici, permettendo di dare una prima occhiata alla serie completa di talenti e di statistiche in EAFC 25. Giocatori come Haaland, De Bruyne e Rodri non potevano non entrare in questa particolare classifica, così come Sam Kerr e l’italiana Alessia Russo dovevano fare parte di questa particolare classifica al femminile. Scopriamo insieme tutti i nomi e le loro valutazioni.