EA Sports FC 25: Svelate le valutazione dei top 25 della Premier League (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) EA Sports ha rivelato le valutazioni dei giocatori e delle giocatrici della Premier League, permettendo di dare una prima occhiata alla serie completa di talenti e di statistiche in EA Sports FC 25. Giocatori come Haaland, De Bruyne e Rodri non potevano non entrare in questa particolare classifica, così come Sam Kerr e l’italiana Alessia Russo dovevano fare parte di questa particolare classifica al femminile. Scopriamo insieme tutti i nomi e le loro valutazioni.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Mauricio Pochettino: Manager vows to 'build something special' after being appointed USA boss ahead of 2026 World Cup - Mauricio Pochettino said he is aiming to “achieve something historic” after being named as head coach of the United States men’s national team. eurosport
- Why Gyökeres should be considered Europe’s next elite-level striker - With strikers making moves across the continent over the summer, Dominic Solanke, Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney and Julián Alvarez either remaining in, moving to, or departing England, the Swede ... irishexaminer
- Joel Veltman breaks silence on Declan Rice red card with Arsenal star out of North London Derby - Brighton defender Joel Veltman has issued his verdict on Declan Rice's controversial red card as Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates last month ... football.london
Video Sports SvelateVideo Sports Svelate