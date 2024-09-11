Cina: Guangdong, Huawei presenta nuovi prodotti a evento di lancio (2) (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Shenzhen, 11 set – (Xinhua) – Persone provano degli smartphone Huawei a Shenzhen, nella provincia meridionale cinese del Guangdong, ieri 10 settembre 2024. Il colosso tecnologico cinese Huawei ha presentato il Mate XT, il primo smartphone tri-fold commerciale al mondo, durante un evento di lancio di nuovi articoli tenutosi ieri. Durante l’evento sono stati presentati anche una nuova edizione di Aito M9 e il Luxeed R7, appena lanciato, entrambi alimentati dalla Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA) di Huawei. (Xin) Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
- World’s first tri-fold smartphone Mate XT, has been lauched by Huawei - huawei on Tuesday unveiled the world's first triple-fold smartphone, called the Mate XT. The product launch came hours after its US competitor Apple revealed the iPhone 16 smartphone series. Both ... msn
- Huawei launches world's 1st tri-fold smartphone - Yu Chengdong, executive director and chairman of the board of directors of the Consumer Business Group of huawei, displays the world's first commercial tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, during a new ... china.cn
- Cloud tech providers join global march - Tencent Cloud's international business has seen double-digit growth over the past three years, delivering impressive performances in Southeast Asia, Japan, the Middle East and Europe, said Li Qiang, ... chinadaily.cn
Video Cina GuangdongVideo Cina Guangdong