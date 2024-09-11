Cina: Guangdong, Huawei presenta nuovi prodotti a evento di lancio (1) (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Shenzhen, 11 set – (Xinhua) – Huawei presenta il Mate XT, il primo smartphone tri-fold commerciale al mondo, a Shenzhen, nella provincia meridionale cinese del Guangdong, ieri 10 settembre 2024. Il colosso tecnologico cinese Huawei ha presentato il prodotto durante un evento di lancio di nuovi articoli tenutosi ieri. Durante l’evento sono stati presentati anche una nuova edizione di Aito M9 e il Luxeed R7, appena lanciato, entrambi alimentati dalla Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA) di Huawei. (Xin) Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
- World’s first tri-fold smartphone Mate XT, has been lauched by Huawei - huawei on Tuesday unveiled the world's first triple-fold smartphone, called the Mate XT. The product launch came hours after its US competitor Apple revealed the iPhone 16 smartphone series. Both ... msn
- Huawei launches world's 1st tri-fold smartphone - Yu Chengdong, executive director and chairman of the board of directors of the Consumer Business Group of huawei, displays the world's first commercial tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, during a new ... china.cn
- Cloud tech providers join global march - Tencent Cloud's international business has seen double-digit growth over the past three years, delivering impressive performances in Southeast Asia, Japan, the Middle East and Europe, said Li Qiang, ... chinadaily.cn
Video Cina GuangdongVideo Cina Guangdong