A breve sarà necessario un account Samsung per poter utilizzare Galaxy Store (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Prossimamente Samsung obbligherà gli utenti Galaxy a creare un account per poter utilizzare Galaxy Store.
- Samsung will force you to make an account to get app updates on your Galaxy phone - The galaxy Store is a Google Play Store alternative, or even companion, for Samsung galaxy devices, but soon using it will require you to make a Samsung account. 9to5google
- The wait for Samsung's One UI 7 beta keeps getting longer - While the moderator did not share a concrete timeline, his response suggests the One UI 7 beta might not go live until late September or early October. After that, Samsung usually takes 4-5 beta ... androidpolice
- Samsung Galaxy Ring: la Smart Home diventa più facile da gestire - Samsung ha presentato il galaxy Ring all'IFA 2024, mostrando come l'anello smart possa gestire dispositivi domestici tramite lo SmartThings. tecnoandroid
