?????????, ??? ??’?????? ?????? ??????????? ????? (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) ????? — ?? ???????? ???? ????????? ??????, ??? ??’???????, ????????? ?? ??????????? ???????? ?????? ???????. ???? ??? ??? ?????? “Integrarte” ?? ???????? ?????? ???????? ??????????? ??????????, ??? ?????? ? ?????? Sheraton San Siro ? ??????. ?????? “Integrarte” ???? ????????????? ???????? ???? ??????? ????? ?????????? ?? Vitaworld, Vitaukr ?? Terre des hommes Italia ?? ????????? ?? ????? ??????????? ????? ????? ?????? ? ? ???? ????????? ? ???? ??????????? ?????????? ??????????? ????? ?? ????? ?????. ? ?? ??????????? ???????? Art wins the war, ??? ????????? ? 18 ?? 30 ??????? 2024 ???? ? ??? ????????????? ?? ? ???? ????????? ?? ???????? ??????????? ?? ??????????? ??????????, ?????? ???????????? ?????? ??????????? ??????????? ???????? ??????????.Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiestaNotizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
VideoVideo