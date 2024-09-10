WWE: Liv Morgan difenderà il titolo a Bad Blood contro Rhea Ripley (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Durante l’episodio del 9 settembre di RAW, è stato annunciato che Liv Morgan difenderà il WWE Women’s World Championship contro Rhea Ripley a Bad Blood. Ripley aveva precedentemente lanciato la sfida nell’episodio del 2 settembre, e Dominik Mysterio ha detto che Morgan ha accettato. Nuovo scontro tra i due team Nell’ultima puntata di RAW, Rhea Ripley scese sul ring quando il Judgment Day assalì Damian Priest. Liv Morgan attaccò il ginocchio di Ripley, che lei ferì in un altro pestaggio nell’episodio del 2 settembre. Jey Uso è poi intervenuto facendo scappare il Judgment Day prima che potessero fare altri danni. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
