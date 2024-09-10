Ufficiale: Koleosho blindato dal Burnley. In attesa di una chiamata da Spalletti (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Il Burnley blinda Luca Koleosho. L`attaccante italiano classe 2004 ha prolungato il contratto col club inglese per le prossime cinque stagioniLeggi tutta la notizia su calciomercatoNotizie su altre fonti
- TWEET - Schira: "Italia, Spalletti monitora Koleosho" - "Luca koleosho ha prolungato oggi il suo contratto con burnley fino al 2029. Il Ct Spalletti lo sta monitorando per la Nazionale Italiana e potrebbe essere convocato a breve", lo riporta l'esperto di ... napolimagazine
- Burnley bring in ex-Sheff Utd defender Egan - burnley bring in ex-Sheffield United captain John Egan, with the Republic of Ireland international a free agent after leaving Bramall Lane. sports.yahoo
- Burnley handed major boost as starlet Luca Koleosho tied down to long-term contract - One of burnley’s brightest young assets has been tied down to a long-term contract. The Clarets have announced that Luca koleosho has signed a new five-year deal that will keep him with the club until ... burnleyexpress
Video Ufficiale KoleoshoVideo Ufficiale Koleosho