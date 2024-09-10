Tempini CDP | We have to remind ourselves that we are on the eve of an important European transformation

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditalia

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Giovanni Gorno, Presidente di CDP, in occasione della prima giornata dell'Euronext Sustainability Week, ha dichiarato: "Good morning everyone and on my side as well, thank you for inviting me to this interesting andevent. Before entering into the specific question, allow me to mak