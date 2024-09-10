Fonte : universalmovies di 10 set 2024

Spider-Man 4 | Destin Daniel Cretton dirigerà il film!

Spider-Man 4: Destin Daniel Cretton dirigerà il film! (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Marvel Studios e Sony Pictures hanno scelto Destin Daniel Cretton come regista del prossimo Spider-Man 4. Ebbene, dopo mesi di completa assenza dalle prime pagine dei siti cinematografici, il quarto capitolo della saga legata a Spider-Man è tornato finalmente ad occupare il posto che gli spetta, ed in modo assolutamente scoppiettante. La conferma della scelta di Destin Daniel Cretton è stata, infatti, redatta dal sempre affidabile the Hollywood Reporter; inoltre la fonte conferma anche il ritorno di Tom Holland e Zendaya. Dopo aver raccolto gli onori della cronaca con la regia di Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei Dieci Anelli nel 2021, la carriera di Destin Daniel Cretton ha iniziato ad orbitare costantemente nella redditizia orbita targata Marvel.
