LineageOS 21 porta Android 14 su Samsung Galaxy A71, OnePlus Nord N10 e non solo (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Samsung Galaxy A71, OnePlus Nord N10 e altri nuovi modelli ottengono un assaggio di Android 14 grazie al supporto della LineageOS 21. L'articolo LineageOS 21 porta Android 14 su Samsung Galaxy A71, OnePlus Nord N10 e non solo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
