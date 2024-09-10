Hold Your Breath: il trailer dell'horror con Sarah Paulson ambientato negli anni Trenta (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Arriverà sull'americana Hulu il 3 ottobre un nuovo horror, Hold Your Breath (in precedenza intitolato Dust), interpretato da Sarah Paulson. Ecco il trailer originale.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- NAVEE to Hold New Product Launch at IFA 2024: Ready to Revolutionize Your Commute? - The S65 model, launched in 2022, was honored with the 2023 Red Dot Award, recognizing its exceptional design and technological prowess. As NAVEE approaches its three-year anniversary in September 2024, the company can proudly announce that it has surpassed 200,000 global users. prnewswire. Learn more at https://naveetech. Founded in 2021, NAVEE has quickly emerged as a key player in electric mobility. liberoquotidiano
- ‘Smart mask’ could detect asthma, COPD and other medical conditions, researchers say - Researchers at Caltech have developed a "smart mask" to screen for conditions like respiratory infections, COPD, asthma and post-COVID infections. Doctors share their opinions. foxnews
- Tuesday briefing: Borders Railway extension on hold to save money - Borders ambitions frustrated A feasibility study into extending the Borders Railway from Tweedbank to Carlisle has been put on hold, as part of the Government’s plan to close an ... railnews.co.uk
- Deachman: Throw out your garbage now, before it costs you - With Ottawa's garbage regulations getting a three-item limit at the end of the month, now is the time for a little housecleaning. It’s time to face the facts. ottawacitizen
Video Hold YourVideo Hold Your