Google Keep riceve una novità per tablet e smartphone pieghevoli (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) L'applicazione dedicata alle note Google Keep fornisce ora agli utenti maggiori possibilità di personalizzazione sui display grandi L'articolo Google Keep riceve una novità per tablet e smartphone pieghevoli proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Google Keep porta la creazione di elenchi AI su tutti i dispositivi Pixel - La creazione di elenchi AI di Google Keep ora è disponibile per tutti i dispositivi Pixel e dovrebbe arrivare anche su quelli di altri brand. L'articolo Google Keep porta la creazione di elenchi AI su tutti i dispositivi Pixel proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
- Google Keep riceve l’integrazione di Gemini e può fare le liste da solo - L'intelligenza artificiale di Gemini arriva su Google Keep permettendo di creare liste in automatico e di ricevere idee sul loro contenuto. L'articolo Google Keep riceve l’integrazione di Gemini e può fare le liste da solo proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
- Google Keep, supporto multi account e multi istanza per i display più grandi - Google Keep si "sdoppia": con la nuova funzione è possibile usare due account sullo stesso display di tablet e smartphone pieghevoli. L'articolo Google Keep, supporto multi account e multi istanza per i display più grandi proviene da TuttoAndroid. . tuttoandroid
