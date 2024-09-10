Formula 1, altra mossa scioccante di Stroll: nuovo scossone nel paddock (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) In casa Aston Martin, c’è la volontà di essere competitivi per il futuro ed il magnate Lawrence Stroll continua ad investire denaro Se non si investe del denaro e se non si punta a comprare ed ingaggiare uomini ed esperti migliori sul mercato, difficilmente si può puntare alla vittoria. In Formula 1 da anni comanda Questo articolo Formula 1, altra mossa scioccante di Stroll: nuovo scossone nel paddock è stato pubblicato prima Sportnews.eu. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportnews.euNotizie su altre fonti
- F1: Legendary car designer Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin on long-term deal - SILVERSTONE: Adrian Newey has committed his long-term future to the Aston Martin Aramco formula One Team. The acclaimed British designer will begin working at the team's Silverstone headquarters from ... punjabnewsexpress
- ‘We mean business’ – Lawrence Stroll reveals how Aston Martin secured Adrian Newey from Red Bull - Lawrence stroll has reacted to the "huge news" that Adrian Newey will be joining his team from the F1 2025 season onwards. msn
- Stroll batte Elkann - Massimo Costa Lawrence Sheldon Strulovic, meglio conosciuto come stroll, batte John Elkann... trenta a zero. Chi pensava che il business-man canadese, classe 1959, fosse approdato in formula ... italiaracing
Video Formula altraVideo Formula altra