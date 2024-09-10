Consegnato il Service "Zaino Sospeso" per supportare famiglie e bambini in difficoltà (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Stamattina, presso il Complesso Culturale San Paolo, si è svolta la consegna del Service "Zaino Sospeso", un'iniziativa organizzata dal Lions Club Modena Romanica e dal Lions Club Modena Estense per raccogliere materiali scolastici destinati ai bambini e ragazzi di famiglie supportate dalLeggi tutta la notizia su modenatodayNotizie su altre fonti
