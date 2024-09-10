Cina: Xizang, panorama della foresta terrestre a Zanda (2) (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Lhasa, 10 set – (Xinhua) – Dei turisti ammirano il paesaggio della foresta terrestre nella contea di Zanda della prefettura di Ngari, nella regione autonoma sud-occidentale cinese dello Xizang, ieri 9 settembre 2024. Zanda e’ famosa per questo paesaggio unico della foresta terrestre, che si e’ formata grazie al movimento geologico e all’erosione del suolo ed e’ stata inserita nell’elenco dei parchi geologici nazionali nel 2005. (Xin) Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
- Cina: Xizang, panorama della foresta terrestre a Zanda (1) - Lhasa, 10 set - (Xinhua) - Dei turisti ammirano il paesaggio della foresta terrestre nella contea di zanda della prefettura di Ngari, nella regione ... romadailynews
- Scenery of earth forest in Zanda County, SW China's Xizang - Tourists enjoy the scenery of earth forest in zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, ... chinaview.cn
- Growing "Tibetan radishes" at the foot of Mount Qomolangma - Jiang Lili is on an unprecedented six-year expedition at the foot of Mount Qomolangma. Unlike the many adventurers who set out from there to climb the highest peak on Earth, she set her sights on the ... msn.cn
Video Cina XizangVideo Cina Xizang