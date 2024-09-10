Fonte : cesenatoday di 10 set 2024

Chorus institute of musical arts tutto pronto per l’open day della scuola di musica

“Chorus institute of musical arts”, tutto pronto per l’open day della scuola di musica (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Mercoledì 11 settembre, dalle ore 16:30 alle ore 19:30, la scuola di musicaChorus institute Of musical arts” di San Giorgio di Cesena apre le sue porte a tutti gli aspiranti musicisti. L’Istituto propone un percorso di istruzione musicale personalizzato di alto livello e adeguato ad ogni età
