Chorus institute of musical arts tutto pronto per l’open day della scuola di musica

Mercoledì 11 settembre, dalle ore 16:30 alle ore 19:30, la scuola di musica "Chorus institute Of musical arts" di San Giorgio di Cesena apre le sue porte a tutti gli aspiranti musicisti. L'Istituto propone un percorso di istruzione musicale personalizzato di alto livello e adeguato ad ogni età
