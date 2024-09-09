With Love presents: Victoria De Angelis at Afrobar (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Victoria De Angelis, iconica bassista dei Måneskin, si esibirà come DJ per la prima volta nel Sud Italia il 22 Settembre 2024 all’Afrobar di Catania. Dopo il suo debutto da DJ in Italia al Cocoricó di Riccione, questa data, organizzata da With Love, si preannuncia come uno dei momenti salientiLeggi tutta la notizia su cataniatodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Victoria Dockside in Hong Kong Draws Incredible Crowds with the Globally Acclaimed "100% Doraemon & Friends" Exhibition, Stimulating Hong Kong's Economy and Retail Vitality - K11 Group K11 Group is a global cultural brand founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Dr Adrian Cheng. K11 MUSEA will continue to elevate the district and Hong Kong's appeal to visitors around the world. Additionally, benefitting from its unique and diverse tenant mix, K11 MUSEA offers a kaleidoscope of experiences that cater to a wide range of visitors from families, cultural lovers and the younger generation, namely the "Journey with Minerals" exhibition and edutaining programs presented by L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels; the Petit Bazaar DIY Summer Crown Workshop; PURE's Kids & Family Yoga classes; LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong's LEGO® creative workshop "Z-Blob Rescue Rush"; and an oversized onigiri-making workshop with Oniku KappoJikon. liberoquotidiano
- A Red-Headed Mary J. Blige And More Stunned Over The Weekend - White’s first show in New York, Mary J. Blige and Coco Jones both arrived in high ponytails. The former, in a red number with bangs and the latter with flipped ends and a large swooped baby hair. On ... msn
- Meghan Markle is simply chic in jumpsuit during surprise bookstore appearance with Oprah Winfrey - The “Bench” author didn’t hold back on her outfits and showed off her chic style in looks designed by Veronica Beard, Johanna Ortiz and victoria Beckham, among others. pagesix
- Outrage as couple 'forced' to sell dream £1.8m farm house after one noise complaint - Problems started for Richard and victoria Kerrison five years ago when a neighbour complained that the water supply from the borehole they shared had deteriorated. The woman also raised concerns to ... express.co.uk
Video With LoveVideo With Love