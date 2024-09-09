Watch 10, AirPods 4, iPhone 16: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sulle novità Apple (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Lo smartWatch di Cupertino ha ora un display più grande, mentre sulle cuffie arriva la porta USB per tutti modelliLeggi tutta la notizia su repubblicaNotizie su altre fonti
- Apple svela iPhone 1, Watch 10 e AirPods di nuova generazione. Tutte le novità dall’evento “It’s glowtime” in diretta - Quattro nuovi modelli di smartphone pronti per l’intelligenza artificiale, con schermi più grandi e processori più veloci. Anche lo smartwatch cresce con maggiore focus sulla salute. repubblica
- iPhone 16, AirPods, Apple Watch: le ultime indiscrezioni sulle novità di Apple in arrivo domani - Lunedì 9 settembre appuntamento a Cupertino per i nuovi smartphone, ma non solo: ecco come potrebbero essere. repubblica
- Apple looks set to discontinue its wired earphones after today's iPhone 16 event - According to a MacRumors contributor, Apple might be about to discontinue its $19 wireless earphones. Aaron Perris spotted that Target has marked all the variants of Apple's EarPods (Lightning, 3.5mm, ... imore
- Apple unveils new watch with big screen as it kicks off iPhone 16 AI event - The new Series 10 watch is thinner than its predecessor and has its biggest screen. Apple's event at the tech giant's Apple Park headquarters started at 10 a.m. PDT ... business-standard
- iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence and more: Everything revealed at Apple Event 2024 - Apple’s biggest event of the year has arrived, and with it, the iPhone 16 lineup and a slew of AI-related updates for iOS 18. Apple Intelligence is expected to be the star of the Apple event this year ... techcrunch
