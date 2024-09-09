The 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade opened in Xiamen Fujian Province

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024), Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)On September 8, thefor("CIFIT"), sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and co-organized by theProvincial People's Government, theMunicipal People's Government, and thePromotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce,in, participated in by 119 countries and regions and 18organizations, of which about 80% are in the joint pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. Themed "Linking the World," this year's CIFIT has a total exhibition area of 120,000 square meters.