The 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade opened in Xiamen Fujian Province

On September 8, the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade ("CIFIT"), sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and co-organized by the Fujian Provincial People's Government, the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, and the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce, opened in Xiamen, Fujian Province, participated in by 119 countries and regions and 18 International organizations, of which about 80% are in the joint pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative. Themed "Investment Linking the World," this year's CIFIT has a total exhibition area of 120,000 square meters.
More than 30,000 projects have been signed, a great number of signature foreign-funded projects have been implemented in China, and numerous Chinese enterprises have reached the global market. As the barometer and weather vane of China's inbound and outbound investment, CIFIT, founded in 1997, has been successfully held for 23 sessions.
